Opaleye Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,380,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 77,400 shares during the quarter. ProQR Therapeutics accounts for 1.5% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Opaleye Management Inc. owned about 2.75% of ProQR Therapeutics worth $9,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $67,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $75,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 31.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

PRQR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.61. The company had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,408. The stock has a market cap of $382.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.44. ProQR Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $9.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.60.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ProQR Therapeutics Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR).

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.