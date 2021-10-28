Opaleye Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Opaleye Management Inc. reduced its position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 578,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 88,050 shares during the period. MacroGenics comprises approximately 2.6% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Opaleye Management Inc. owned 0.95% of MacroGenics worth $15,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 744.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 393,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 347,220 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,943,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 527.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 125,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $8,376,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $2,064,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

NASDAQ MGNX traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $20.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,422. MacroGenics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $36.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.13.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 41.16% and a negative net margin of 109.07%. The firm had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.