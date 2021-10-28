Opaleye Management Inc. Reduces Position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Opaleye Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 647,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 188,000 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. owned approximately 1.88% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVEO traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $6.76. 105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,752. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42. The firm has a market cap of $232.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.20. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.25% and a negative net margin of 398.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVEO. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AVEO Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

In other AVEO Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Michael P. Bailey purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

