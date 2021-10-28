Opaleye Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA)

Opaleye Management Inc. lessened its holdings in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 93,900 shares during the quarter. XOMA makes up about 1.9% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Opaleye Management Inc. owned 3.04% of XOMA worth $11,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in XOMA by 181.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in XOMA by 13.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 14,475 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in XOMA by 14.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in XOMA by 2.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in XOMA by 12.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XOMA traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.34. 11,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,303. XOMA Co. has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $46.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.77. The stock has a market cap of $275.31 million, a P/E ratio of 115.90 and a beta of 0.87.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. XOMA had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 16.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XOMA Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XOMA shares. Aegis dropped their price objective on XOMA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush lowered XOMA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on XOMA from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

XOMA Profile

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

