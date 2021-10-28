Opaleye Management Inc. Sells 15,000 Shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Opaleye Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 599,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Acutus Medical accounts for 1.7% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Opaleye Management Inc. owned about 2.13% of Acutus Medical worth $10,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Acutus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 120.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Acutus Medical in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Acutus Medical in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Acutus Medical in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Shares of AFIB stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $7.91. 7 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,393. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.75 million and a PE ratio of -1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.46.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 100.30% and a negative net margin of 844.29%. The business had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Acutus Medical in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

Acutus Medical Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.