Opaleye Management Inc. Sells 16,619 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Opaleye Management Inc. decreased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,619 shares during the quarter. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.2% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Opaleye Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $7,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,768,000 after buying an additional 196,210 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,019,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $920,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.12. 743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,921. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.42. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $68.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average of $35.03.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DCPH shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist cut their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.30.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

