Open Platform Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.33 Million (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 28th. Open Platform has a market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $196,541.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 48.6% lower against the US dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00050802 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.87 or 0.00218947 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00099573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

