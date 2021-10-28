OpenOcean (OOE) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.59 Million

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $96.70 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OpenOcean has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00070467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00071547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00099440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,332.44 or 0.99840859 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,318.47 or 0.07029875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00022588 BTC.

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

