Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the information services provider will earn $29.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $27.70. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2022 earnings at $116.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $142.98 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,077.44.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,924.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,799.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,554.37. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,508.48 and a 1 year high of $2,973.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 624,829 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 588.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,362,000 after buying an additional 495,388 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after buying an additional 306,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $595,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

