Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMPS. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.04. The stock had a trading volume of 466,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,609. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average of $34.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34. COMPASS Pathways has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPS. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter worth $36,554,000. Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,428,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Founders Fund VII Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter worth about $26,572,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,784,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,562,000. 18.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

