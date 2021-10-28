Oppenheimer Weighs in on United Parcel Service, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of United Parcel Service in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $11.68 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.24. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.98 EPS.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UPS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.16.

NYSE UPS opened at $212.21 on Thursday. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24. The stock has a market cap of $184.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.