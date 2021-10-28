ORAO Network (ORAO) Price Tops $0.0198 on Top Exchanges

ORAO Network (CURRENCY:ORAO) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 28th. One ORAO Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ORAO Network has a market cap of $778,932.24 and approximately $150,097.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ORAO Network has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00070714 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00071886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.36 or 0.00099652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,738.07 or 1.00268194 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,342.81 or 0.07053123 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00022581 BTC.

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork

