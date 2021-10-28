Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 228.6% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,255,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. Organicell Regenerative Medicine has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13.
Organicell Regenerative Medicine Company Profile
