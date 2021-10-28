Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.92. The stock had a trading volume of 868,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,663. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oshkosh stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.98% of Oshkosh worth $84,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.21.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

