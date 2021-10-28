OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. OSI Systems updated its FY22 guidance to $5.72-6.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $5.720-$6.000 EPS.

OSIS stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.11. The company had a trading volume of 105,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.20. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $76.31 and a 1 year high of $102.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.22.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $421,472.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,881. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $2,366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,759,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,483. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OSIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.83.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

