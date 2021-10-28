Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

Outfront Media has decreased its dividend by 73.6% over the last three years. Outfront Media has a dividend payout ratio of -153.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Outfront Media to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $24.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average is $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $26.74.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Outfront Media will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $123,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,307 shares in the company, valued at $942,735.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,730. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

