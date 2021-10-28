Outfront Media (OUT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. On average, analysts expect Outfront Media to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OUT opened at $24.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 1.87. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $26.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is 59.70%.

In related news, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $123,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,735.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,730 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

