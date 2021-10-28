Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Position Increased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,222 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.12% of Ovintiv worth $9,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,115,000 after buying an additional 1,769,917 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 8.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,602,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after acquiring an additional 364,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 7.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,799,000 after acquiring an additional 298,459 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 14.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,325,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,387,000 after purchasing an additional 289,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 11.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,993,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,720,000 after purchasing an additional 202,345 shares in the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

OVV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ovintiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.46.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 5,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OVV stock opened at $37.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.16. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $40.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.