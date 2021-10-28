Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Increased to $97.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.94.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $90.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.37. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $64.56 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

