Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Increased to $97.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.40% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.94.
Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $90.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.37. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $64.56 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.54.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.
Owens Corning Company Profile
Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.
