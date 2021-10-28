Oxen (OXEN) Trading Down 1.3% This Week

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Oxen has a market cap of $36.59 million and $55,939.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001066 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,661.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,371.79 or 0.07090007 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $194.09 or 0.00314760 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.50 or 0.00954411 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00086505 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.78 or 0.00439137 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.14 or 0.00266192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.49 or 0.00231083 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,689,347 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

