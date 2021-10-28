Oxford BioDynamics’ (OBD) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Oxford BioDynamics stock opened at GBX 46.75 ($0.61) on Thursday. Oxford BioDynamics has a twelve month low of GBX 42 ($0.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 48.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 60.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.27 million and a P/E ratio of -8.06.

Oxford BioDynamics Company Profile

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United states and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures.

