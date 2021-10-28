Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,800 shares, a drop of 72.5% from the September 30th total of 507,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 940,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on OXLC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Oxford Lane Capital in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OXLC opened at $7.79 on Thursday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $7.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.70 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.