PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,736,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,986 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.79% of PACCAR worth $244,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR stock opened at $85.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.19. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of research firms have commented on PCAR. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.55.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.