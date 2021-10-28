Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Short Interest Update

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS PCFBY traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $9.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.25. Pacific Basin Shipping has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get Pacific Basin Shipping alerts:

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Pacific Basin Shipping’s payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Basin Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 10th.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.