Pallapay Market Cap Hits $6.78 Million (PALLA)

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last week, Pallapay has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One Pallapay coin can now be bought for about $0.0575 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pallapay has a total market capitalization of $6.78 million and $567,651.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00070107 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00070704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.35 or 0.00096999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,801.99 or 1.01070598 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,188.07 or 0.06961784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Pallapay Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 117,949,141 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars.

