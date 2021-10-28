Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Stock Price Up 13.7%

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) shares rose 13.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.16. Approximately 96,358 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 309% from the average daily volume of 23,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.95. The stock has a market cap of C$62.24 million and a P/E ratio of 54.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area, Canada.

