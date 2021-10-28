Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $524.03

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 524.03 ($6.85) and traded as high as GBX 557.50 ($7.28). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 554 ($7.24), with a volume of 201,140 shares trading hands.

PAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 559.50 ($7.31).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 554.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 524.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 11.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.91.

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Richard Woodman acquired 2,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 543 ($7.09) per share, with a total value of £11,924.28 ($15,579.15).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile (LON:PAG)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

