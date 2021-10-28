ParkinGo (GOT) Price Tops $0.0738

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $1,952.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0738 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,570.04 or 1.00273554 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00062986 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00042449 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.00 or 0.00612530 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 84.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.