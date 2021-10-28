Parks! America (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.65

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and traded as high as $0.68. Parks! America shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 19,618 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63.

Parks! America Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRKA)

Parks! America, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, developing and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in United States, through Wild Animal Safari, Inc and Wild Animal, Inc It operates through the Georgia, Texas, and Missouri Park segments. The company was founded on July 30, 1954 and is headquartered in Pine Mountain, GA.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Parks! America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parks! America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.