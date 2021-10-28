PARSIQ Hits Market Cap of $108.55 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $108.55 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 128,633,483 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

