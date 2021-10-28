Patron Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last Week (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Patron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Patron has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and $5,361.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00049187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.05 or 0.00208553 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.04 or 0.00098655 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

Patron (CRYPTO:PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

