Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,380,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,805 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.79% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $33,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 139.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,923,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,578,000 after buying an additional 6,354,534 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,845,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,108.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,178,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 3,832,908 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,898,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,133.0% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 887,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after buying an additional 815,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $11.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $291.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. On average, analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PTEN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

