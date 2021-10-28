Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,703 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.21% of Paychex worth $82,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,231,010,000 after purchasing an additional 579,004 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Paychex by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,902,000 after acquiring an additional 908,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,294,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,478,000 after acquiring an additional 189,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,643,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,478,000 after acquiring an additional 181,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,099,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,226,000 after acquiring an additional 72,648 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, upped their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $1,088,033.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,301 shares of company stock worth $2,117,634. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,463. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.78 and its 200 day moving average is $107.54. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.63 and a fifty-two week high of $124.21. The stock has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.