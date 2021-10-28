PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Issues Earnings Results

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 59.77% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE PBF traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.27. 3,818,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,569,951. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.01. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $18.78.
A number of research firms have commented on PBF. Barclays lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.
PBF Energy Company Profile
PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.
