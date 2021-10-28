PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Price Target Raised to $17.00

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) had its target price boosted by R. F. Lafferty from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. R. F. Lafferty’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.93% from the company’s current price.

PBFX traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $13.50. 768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,329. PBF Logistics has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $16.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $843.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.21 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 86.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 280.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

