PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,698,417 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 598,367 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.72% of PDC Energy worth $77,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in PDC Energy by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $255,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,340. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $51.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.15 and a beta of 3.44. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $54.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.92.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PDCE shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.56.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.