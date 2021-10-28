PDT Partners LLC Sells 5,355 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.23% of Boot Barn worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 409.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3,254.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $493,605.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $245,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOOT. Stephens lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

Boot Barn stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,170. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.21 and a 12 month high of $103.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

