Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The coal producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.85% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BTU stock traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $12.27. 368,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,519,057. Peabody Energy has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Several research analysts have commented on BTU shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,157,976.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 174,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $2,644,219.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,441,620 shares of company stock valued at $24,178,245. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Peabody Energy stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 332.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,583 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 17,355 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

