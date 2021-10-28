Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT)

Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.95% from the company’s previous close.

LON:FOXT opened at GBX 48.29 ($0.63) on Thursday. Foxtons Group has a 1 year low of GBX 31.90 ($0.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 75.80 ($0.99). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 52.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 56.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £155.50 million and a PE ratio of -96.40.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

