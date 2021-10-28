Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.63.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ PEGA traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,034. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $109.06 and a 52-week high of $148.80. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 764.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). Pegasystems had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $256.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.76%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,101 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $146,543.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $66,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,274 shares of company stock worth $303,648 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth about $63,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 8,781.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

