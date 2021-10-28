Penn National Gaming (PENN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Penn National Gaming to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Penn National Gaming to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $72.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 2.55. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $52.09 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PENN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

