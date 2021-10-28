PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,627,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,303 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.66% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $34,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.82.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 696.30%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $97,502.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

PMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

