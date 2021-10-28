Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Downgraded to Neutral at Seaport Res Ptn

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PNR. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.14.

Get Pentair alerts:

NYSE:PNR opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. Pentair has a one year low of $48.49 and a one year high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the second quarter worth $29,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Pentair during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Pentair by 80.8% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Pentair during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.