Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $255.52 million during the quarter.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Shares of PWP stock opened at $13.26 on Thursday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

PWP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 113,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Perella Weinberg Partners as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.