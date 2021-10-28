Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.380-$3.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $749 million-$755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $739.71 million.Perficient also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.90-0.93 EPS.

NASDAQ:PRFT traded up $4.56 on Thursday, hitting $126.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,516. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.41 and its 200 day moving average is $90.23. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 90.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Perficient has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $134.84.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.73 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities analysts predict that Perficient will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Alliance Global Partners lowered Perficient from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Perficient has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.33.

In other Perficient news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Perficient stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 26,759 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.04% of Perficient worth $27,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

