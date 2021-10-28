Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.900-$0.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $203 million-$209 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.16 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.380-$3.410 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on PRFT. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Perficient from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.33.

Shares of PRFT stock traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Perficient has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $134.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.23.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.73 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perficient will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perficient news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $1,244,383.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Perficient stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,759 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.04% of Perficient worth $27,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

