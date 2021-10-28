Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.51 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT traded up $2.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 91.85, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. Perficient has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $134.84.

Get Perficient alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $1,244,383.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perficient stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.04% of Perficient worth $27,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.