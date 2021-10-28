Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target Raised to $138.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PRFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Get Perficient alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT traded up $3.06 on Thursday, reaching $124.96. 6,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,516. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $134.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.41 and a 200 day moving average of $90.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 91.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.51 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Perficient will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Perficient by 2.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 442,475 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $51,194,000 after buying an additional 11,868 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Perficient by 9.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Perficient by 18,494.8% in the third quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,384 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 21,269 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Perficient by 1.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 159,659 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $18,473,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient in the third quarter worth $116,000.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.