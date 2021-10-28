Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PDRDY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.03.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDRDY traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.12. The company had a trading volume of 49,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,834. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $46.64. The firm has a market cap of $61.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.53.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

