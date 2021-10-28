Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Position Boosted by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 680.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 573,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.29% of Pershing Square Tontine worth $13,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSTH. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the first quarter worth about $24,010,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the second quarter worth about $18,768,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 125.0% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 694,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,809,000 after acquiring an additional 385,833 shares during the period. 13D Management LLC raised its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 76.3% during the second quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 546,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,444,000 after acquiring an additional 236,629 shares during the period. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the second quarter worth about $10,924,000. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSTH traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $19.79. 30,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,610. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $34.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.70.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

